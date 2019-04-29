Monday, April 29th 2019 Show Links
News / Scotland

SCOTLAND: Family pay tribute to ‘much loved’ great-grandmother killed in north-east crash

by Conor Riordan
April 29, 2019, 2:41 am
An 89-year-old woman who died after a crash at the weekend has been described as a “much-loved mum, granny and great granny”.

Mary Donald, 89, of Ellon, died following a collision on the A920 South Road at Ellon, on Saturday.

In a statement her family said: “Mary was very well-known in Ellon where she had lived for many years.

“She was known for being out walking, which she did everyday rain or shine.

“She was a very independent lady, she had been a widow for over 30 years.

“She was a much-loved mum, granny and great-granny.

“Mum will be sorely missed by both family and friends.”

