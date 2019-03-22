Friday, March 22nd 2019 Show Links
Family of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith informed after body found

by Steven Rae
March 22, 2019, 11:23 pm Updated: March 22, 2019, 11:49 pm
Liam Smith has been missing since November
The family of missing Aberdeenshire teenager Liam Smith has been informed following the discovery of body.

Officers received a report from a member of the public at around 3pm this afternoon after they found a body, in the area of Craig of Affrusk, close to Banchory.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing 16-year-old Liam Smith have been notified.

The teenager, from Aberdeen, was last seen on 17 November on the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen. He is thought to have got off at Crathes.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

