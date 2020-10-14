Scotland extend unbeaten run to eight with fantastic 1-0 win against Czech Republic

And so it goes on.

The unbeaten run advances to eight.

Nine is the magic number for Scotland though, of course. Nobody will look back on this spell with any affection if it comes to a shuddering halt in Serbia.

Walter Smith, Alex McLeish and Gordon Strachan all had the national team churning out sustained competence, sometimes even bordering on excellence.

But in international football, qualification is king.

So, for Scotland in the here and now everything has to viewed in the context of that do or die trip to Belgrade next month.

Only the churlish and the fantasists would argue anything other than that Steve Clarke and his players have given themselves the best possible platform to meet their defining challenge.

Beating the Czech Republic to stay in control at the top of their Nations League group was a fantastic way to end a fantastic triple-header.

Ryan Fraser scored early. Clarke’s men then survived some serious pressure and enjoyed the fortune of a couple of horror misses by their opponents but you don’t get three clean-sheets in a row by accident. That bit of luck has been earned.

The first few minutes were mildly concerning, it has to be said.

Discipline and concentration characterised the Israel and Slovakia games but were nowhere to be seen when a free-kick was needlessly conceded in a dangerous central shooting position just seconds after the first whistle and then after four minutes when Stephen O’Donnell played a blind pass into midfield that resulted in a two on two counter-attack.

Thankfully the set-piece was struck straight at David Marshall and Andrew Considine intervened to help O’Donnell out.

The Motherwell full-back quickly redeemed himself, however.

He turned over possession on the Scotland right and fed the ball into the feet of Lyndon Dykes. To the QPR striker’s credit he chose to stay on his feet rather than go down when impeded by Ondrej Kudela and picked out Fraser, who expertly slotted home.

The previous two matches at Hampden had been cagey, tactical battles but this one was nothing of the sort, possibly as a result of the early goal.

How Matej Vydra didn’t find the net from four yards after a perfectly weighted cross from the left dropped out of the Glasgow night sky for him is a mystery. It was a dreadful miss.

At the other end, as the game bounced one way then the other, Fraser came close to scoring a second when a 20-yard shot beat keeper Tomas Vaclik but shaved the outside of his left hand post.

He came even closer on 35 minutes. Declan Gallagher launched an attack with a superb block tackle, John McGinn swiftly moved it on to Fraser and the Newcastle United forward was wasteful with a finish that sailed over the bar.

Clarke would have hoped for the game to settle down a bit after the re-start but it quickly became apparent that it wasn’t going to happen.

The Czechs had raised the tempo even higher.

They put together the best move of the game five minutes into the second half, taking the ball down the right, then switching it with a couple of accurate passes to the other flank. At the end of it Vydra tried to guide a right foot shot past Marshall from a tight angle but made a mess of it.

It was starting to feel as if an equaliser was a matter of when rather than if.

Vladimir Darida almost got a toe to a cross that flashed in front of Marshall and then the Derby County keeper didn’t have much time to react to a Tomas Soucek header that came through a crowded box.

Clarke made his first change on 66 minutes – Oli McBurnie for Dykes. Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland wasn’t an option off the bench as he had left the Scotland camp to be present for the birth of his child.

Some people will try to tell you the Nations League matches are glorified friendlies. These two sides certainly weren’t subscribing to that theory.

The visitors were throwing the kitchen sink at getting back on level terms while the home team were every bit as committed to making sure that didn’t happen.

The latter was summed up by captain McGinn’s timely sliding intervention in the six-yard box to deny Alex Kral a certain goal from an inswinging corner.

Fresh legs were needed in the closing stages, with Kenny McLean, Paul Hanlon and Callum Paterson all being introduced.

Hanlon didn’t get close enough to Vladimir Koufal on the Czech Republic’s right and when his cross came into the danger area via a near post deflection that took Marshall out of the equation, Soucek somehow contrived to miss from five yards.

In keeping with a highly entertaining match, there was a near miss at the other end. McBurnie rattled the crossbar with a shot from distance.

Marshall had a stoppage time save to make but Scotland’s defence stood firm and the three points were secured.