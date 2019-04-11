SCOTLAND: Dramatic picture shows overturned car on major north-east road

A car is on its roof after a two-vehicle crash on the AWPR.

The collision happened on the stretch of road between the Kingswells and Craibstone junctions.

A picture shared by police shows a white Vauxhall Astra on its roof.

2 vehicle RTC on AWPR northbound between Kingswells and Craibstone. Lanes 2&3 closed. Please SLOW DOWN when passing in lane 1. Police and @balfourbeatty staff are still working on the road. A car passing you at 70mph a few feet away is not a nice feeling. pic.twitter.com/illWnWB6k5 — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) April 11, 2019

Police and Balour Beatty staff are on scene “working on the road”.