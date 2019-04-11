Thursday, April 11th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Dramatic picture shows overturned car on major north-east road

by Steven Rae
April 11, 2019, 12:36 pm Updated: April 11, 2019, 12:44 pm
The car has overturned on the AWPR.
A car is on its roof after a two-vehicle crash on the AWPR.

The collision happened on the stretch of road between the Kingswells and Craibstone junctions.

A picture shared by police shows a white Vauxhall Astra on its roof.

Police and Balour Beatty staff are on scene “working on the road”.

