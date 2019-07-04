SCOTLAND: Disgust as thieves caught on camera stealing charity donations

A charity boss has blasted callous thieves who stole clothing intended to help people in need.

Martin Morgan of Stella’s Voice, which helps vulnerable people, spoke of his disgust after a bag of clothing was snatched on King Street in Aberdeen.

Police are currently trying to trace the culprits.

Mr Morgan said: “No longer do thieves wait for the cover of darkness. They are committing these acts in the daytime.

“Donations like this are a lifeblood to Stella’s Voice and allow us to raise a significant amount of money to help vulnerable people.”

