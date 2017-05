A crofter has died following an incident involving a bull at his farm.

Alastair Maclean, 76, died at the scene in the Borgie-Skerray area of the Highlands.

Police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive as they investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 5pm on Monday police were called in relation to a sudden death in the Borgie-Skerray area.

Police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”