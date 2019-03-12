SCOTLAND: Cranes brought in to rescue lorry carrying parts of McDonald’s drive through

Cranes had to be sent out to help a lorry delivering sections of a new McDonald’s drive-thru after it became stuck in a north-east retail park.

Work has started on the new restaurant in Portlethen, which will occupy part of the Asda supermarket car park.

Two cranes were at the scene to help shift the vehicle yesterday at around 2pm with the incident sorted at around 4.30pm. Part of the car park was cordoned off at the store while work was carried out to dislodge the vehicle.

A man who witnessed the incident and asked not to be named told how the lorry became stuck after turning a corner, and described how what was on the back of the vehicle was “leaning to one side”.

