SCOTLAND: Council begins ‘contamination crackdown’ by raking through residents’ rubbish

Refuse collectors will look through bins as part of a crackdown on residents who put the wrong items in the recycling.

From this week, Aberdeenshire residents are required to keep in line with new procedures for kerbside bin collections in order to reduce the volume of landfill-only waste going into the recycling.

And those that flout the new measures, being introduced on a staggered basis across the whole area, could even have their recycling bins taken away from them.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Any non-recyclable material placed into the recycling bin is classed as contamination, which could spoil the recyclates in any load.

“The recycling reprocessor may then reject whole loads as a result.

“Any rejected loads of recycling are disposed of at an additional cost to the taxpayer, for which there is no council budget available.”

Bin collection crews will now visually check each load of recycling for “contamination”, and the worst offending bins will not be emptied.

