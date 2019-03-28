Thursday, March 28th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Council admits allowing flat to be padlocked shut with dead man’s body inside

by Steven Rae
March 28, 2019, 2:23 pm
Michael Stewart's body lay in the flat for weeks.
Aberdeen council bosses have pledged to make changes after a flat was padlocked while a man lay dead inside – but his mother has vowed to fight for answers.

Father-of-one Michael Stewart, 32, was discovered in his property in the city’s Balnagask Avenue on March 8 by police carrying out a welfare check.

It later emerged he had been dead for several weeks.

The local authority has now revealed a workman had padlocked the door in February following complaints about a broken lock. It is understood the flat was not checked before a decision was made to lock it up.

A council spokesman said the authority was helping with police inquiries, and said procedures would be changed.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.

