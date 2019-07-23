Tuesday, July 23rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

SCOTLAND: Coastline being ruined by wild campers, say community councils

by Louise Glen
July 23, 2019, 10:55 am Updated: July 23, 2019, 11:02 am
Tayside has similar problems, with this picture showing mess left behind at Broughty Ferry Castle and beach last summer.
Tayside has similar problems, with this picture showing mess left behind at Broughty Ferry Castle and beach last summer.
Send us a story

The coastal route of the Road To The Isles is blighted by rubbish left behind by wild campers and camper vans, say residents and community councils in the area.

One beach, Traigh at Arisaig, is becoming so blighted with rubbish that one man wants to put up a gate to enforce parking restrictions stopping people being on the beach overnight.

Tayside has similar problems, with this picture showing mess left behind at Broughty Ferry Castle and beach last summer.

The Road to the Islesc onnects the town of Fort William to the port of Mallaig in the Highlands, and follows the A830 road.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.

 

Breaking