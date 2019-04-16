Tuesday, April 16th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: City airport to be first to offer flights to Game of Thrones sets in Iceland

by Louise Glen
April 16, 2019, 11:15 am
Inverness will soon be the first airport in the UK to have a direct flight to north Iceland – and the film locations of Game of Thrones.

Short-break specialist Super Break has launched a programme of holidays in 2020 to Akureyri, north Iceland – a destination previously unreachable direct from UK airports

Following the previous success of its Incredible North Iceland breaks, the company has announced a new programme of getaways to Northern Iceland including a first departure from Inverness Airport on February 10 2020.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.

