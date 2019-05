A car technician caught doing 127mph in a 70mph zone has been banned from the road.

Connor Brown, 23, was caught on camera speeding on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was detected on a fixed camera and Brown was not issued with a fixed penalty notice due to the high speed.

Brown, of Blackiemuir Avenue in Laurencekirk, pled guilty to driving at a speed exceeding the 70mph limit on December 5.

