SCOTLAND: Candlelit vigil to be held in honour of tragic teen Liam Smith found dead in woodlands

Candles will light up Aberdeen’s Broad Street in remembrance of the 16-year-old who disappeared four months ago.

A body was discovered in the woods south of Banchory on Friday last week, with police confirming the identity as Liam Smith yesterday.

Liam was reported missing on November 17 last year, after getting on a bus to Banchory at Aberdeen Bus Station.

Mourners will gather for a two minute silence by the water fountain outside Marshall College at around 8.15pm on Saturday with hundreds expected to attend.

