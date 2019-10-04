Scotland call-up at back of mind for Dundee United hotshot Shankland as Alloa game looms

Dundee United’s latest Scotland call-up Lawrence Shankland says there’s only one thing on his mind right now – beating Alloa.

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form this season with his 13 goals in seven league games sparking Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s attention.

Before the trip to face Russia next week, however, is a big game on the road for Dundee United tonight at the Indodrill Stadium.

Shankland told the Tele: “All the Scotland stuff is at the back of the mind now.

“It’s an important game for us. Last week was a good result against Morton but that means nothing if we don’t go down to Alloa and pick up the three points.

“The league is so unpredictable and it’s tough to go to Alloa on the artificial surface – they make the game difficult.”

He added: “I think at Ayr, we won twice down there last season.

“They were really tight games, it wasn’t like we went and gave them a doing, it’s always tough at Alloa and we expect nothing different tonight.”