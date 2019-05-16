SCOTLAND: Brexit Party lead Conservatives and closing in on Labour ahead of European elections

The Brexit Party lead the Conservatives in Scottish opinion polls ahead of the May 23 European elections.

The Eurosceptic party, formed by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage in January, are the third most popular north of the border – one point behind Labour.

A poll by YouGov claims that the SNP lead on 40 points, with Labour on 14, Brexit Party on 13 and the Conservatives on 10.

The Green party are next on seven, with fellow pro-Eu parties Change UK and the Lib Dems on six. Ukip trail behind on three points.

Across Britain as a whole, the Brexit Party leads the pack with Labour in second and the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats battling it out for third place.

Opinium and YouGov have the Brexit Party on 34% with a big lead over Labour in second place. However in a third poll, by ComRes, the picture looks much less clear – the Brexit Party is only narrowly ahead of Labour by 27% to 25%.

The Lib Dems have also made progress – in the past three polls they’ve been in third place, ahead of the Conservative Party.

In fact, in YouGov’s poll, the Tories are down in fifth place, below the Greens as well.