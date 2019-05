A boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car while cycling.

The boy was on Garthdee Road, Bridge of Dee, near the roundabout for B&Q and Sainsbury’s when he was hit by a Volkswagen Passat at just after 2.30pm, police said.

It is understood the boy is around 10 years old.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Garthdee Road is closed eastbound, but the westbound side of the road is unaffected.

