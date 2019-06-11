Scotland boss Steve Clarke calls for ‘near-perfect’ display in Belgium clash

Steve Clarke has called on his Scotland players to strive for perfection if they are to cause a shock in their Euro 2020 qualifier with Belgium tonight.

The former Kilmarnock boss began his tenure with a 2-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday night to move the Scots three points behind the Red Devils who have won all three Group I matches.

Although Belgium are ranked No 1 in the world, Clarke believes he knows what is required to beat them in Brussels.

Speaking at the King Baudouin Stadium, he said: “Hopefully, the players will remember a lot of the messages they got last week, and then you have to execute your plan.

“We have to hope for an almost-perfect performance, certainly defensively. We can’t make too many mistakes because we know, if we do, we will be punished.

“They are a good team.”

The former West Brom and Reading manager, however, stressed that simply defending for the whole game is not an option.

He said: “I always say to the players that you have to let the opposition know you have the capability to hurt them, so it’s important to get the defensive side right.

“But if you go through the game and try to play 97 minutes with no attacking threat then it’s going to be a really long night, so you have to get the balance right.

“Belief and mentality is very important. It’s something we spoke about a lot last week, about the positivity, that we try to build around the camp.

“I think there was a good feeling going into the Cyprus game.

“We did the usual Scottish bit where we tried to make a mess of it but we finished the game well and on a high.”