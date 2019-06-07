SCOTLAND: Bomb squad close off city park after ‘suspicious item’ found

A park in Glasgow has been cordoned off after a “suspicious item” was found.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) staff from the Bomb Squad are currently on the scene at Alexandra Park in Dennistoun.

Police have closed off the Provan Road entrance of the park.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At about 8.10am this morning, police received a report of a suspicious item with Alexandra Park. As a precautionary measure, a cordon has been placed around an area of the park.

“The EOD are currently on the scene to examine the item.”