SCOTLAND: Body of man found after initial reports stated he was safe and well

The body of a man has been found in a north-east town, police have said.

Officers received a concern for welfare call at 5.20am today and carried out a search near Meiklemill School and the River Ythan in Ellon.

It was originally reported that the incident ended with a man being found safe.

However, Inspector Andy Scott said: “Sadly a body of a male was found during the search.

“Although inquiries are at an early stage we are not seeking anyone else at this time.

“We are treating this incident as unexplained, but non-suspicious.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the man at this time.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call from police at 5.27am asking for assistance with an incident.

“One appliance from Ellon was sent to the scene but was not required. The stop message came through at 5.42am.”