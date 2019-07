A body found inside a van in an Inverness car park this week had been there for months, it has emerged.

The remains of a man were discovered in the B&Q car park on Longman Road after a passer-by noticed an bad smell and flies around the vehicle.

The alarm was raised after 3.30pm on Monday, and police sealed off the area for hours while they investigated.

It is understood the body was found in a campervan with a mattress in the back.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.