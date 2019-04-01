SCOTLAND: Bizarre twist in disappearance of busker suspected of faking own death

The mystery disappearance of a Highland busker suspected of faking his own death in the US has taken a bizarre new twist as it has emerged he sold his home before his disappearance.

Kim Avis, also known as Kim Gordon, who was a street trader in Inverness, was reported missing last month after it was claimed he had failed to return from swimming in the sea in California.

However, American police said they suspected his disappearance had been deliberately staged.

The 54-year-old, who is facing multiple rape and sex charges dating over 20 years in Scotland, put his Highland home up for sale before he went missing.

The house has now changed hands and, according to its new owner, Mr Avis’ wife has quit Scotland to move to the USA.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.