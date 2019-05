An aspiring Marine who spat at nurses treating him after he was found drunk in a park has avoided jail.

Liam Hunter, from Lossiemouth, spat at nurses at Dr Gray’s 20 times and threw a urine sample at one of them after being found drunk in Elgin’s Cooper Park.

The 18-year-old, who has a grandparent who is a nurse, was rushed to the hospital for “emergency” treatment in an ambulance on September 7 last year due to concerns for his welfare.

