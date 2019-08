Police are continuing their efforts to trace a person wanted on warrant after they surrounded a house in Elgin last night.

Armed officers were called to what police referred to as an “ongoing incident” at a property in the town’s Councillors Walk.

A dog unit was also in attendance and surrounding streets were cordoned off.

A police spokesman said this morning: “Officers attended at Councillors Walk in Elgin yesterday evening as part of ongoing inquiries to trace a person wanted on warrant.”