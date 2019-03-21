SCOTLAND: Aaron Campbell finally admits rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

Aaron Campbell, the teenager convicted of raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail, has admitted the crime ahead of sentencing.

Brian McConnachie QC, representing Campbell at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, said the 16-year-old had admitted responsibility for the rape and murder of Alesha, six, in background reports ordered by the judge.

He said: “The most striking thing about these reports is that in the reports Mr Campbell has admitted to responsibility for the rape and murder of Alesha MacPhail.”

Mr McConnachie said the psychologist’s report found that Campbell “presents with a range of traits on the psychopathy checklist and also has a wide range of factors present in relation to potential sexually harmful behaviour”.

He said that Campbell’s upbringing was “less than ideal” but that this was not a mitigating factor.

He concluded: “In dealing with this matter I would ask your Lordship to have regard to the fact that in imposing the punishment part at this stage it is a punishment part of a significant length undoubtedly which is being imposed upon a child.”