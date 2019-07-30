SCOTLAND: A-listers Clint Eastwood and Michael Keaton expected in north-east for wedding

Clint Eastwood is set to appear in Scotland for an A-list wedding at a north-east estate next week.

The Dirty Harry star, 89, is expected to be joined by Michael Keaton and other celebrities at the wedding of director Stephen Crisman and Penelope Mackie in Ballater next Wednesday.

Ms Mackie is understood to have previously lived in the area.

A local businessman told The Sun: “I’ve heard Clint is coming. It’s all round the village.

“I don’t know the bride’s family but Mackie is a local name.”

Last year dozens of A-listers were in Old Rayne in Aberdeenshire for the wedding of Rose Leslie and Kit Harington.