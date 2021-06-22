Scotland’s Euro 2020 dreams were dashed at Hampden as a Luka Modric masterclass inspired Croatia to a 3-1 win.

The hosts did at least ripple the net through Callum McGregor, cancelling out Nikola Vlasic’s opener.

However, the 2018 World Cup finalists turned on the style after the break and Modric was irresistible, scoring one sumptuous goal and teeing up another for Ivan Perisic.

As the dust settles and a nation reflects, these are the Scotland ratings from a heart-wrenching night at Hampden.

David Marshall – 7

Huge saves from Gvardiol and Perisic at the start of the second half and was quick off his line to sweep up danger prior to the interval. Was left with no chance for all three of Croatia’s clinical strikes.

Scott McTominay – 6

Positionally suspect at times as he and O’Donnell struggled to contain Perisic on Scotland’s right-hand side.

Did not cover himself in glory for Vlasic’s goal and allowed Perisic to scamper clean-through after the break, only for Marshall to come to the rescue.

His influence was also missed in midfield, through no fault of his own.

Grant Hanley – 6

A colossus in the 0-0 draw at Wembley, but Hanley’s evening was cruelly curtailed through injury with just 33 minutes on the clock.

Kieran Tierney – 6

So key to Scotland’s game-plan, the Arsenal ace was ferocious in the tackle, but also confidently stepped out of defence and sought to instigate attacks and disrupt the Croatia midfield.

However, was beaten to the ball for Perisic to head home Croatia’s third.

Stephen O’Donnell – 5

Caught under the ball prior to Croatia’s opener and was given the runaround by the superb Ivan Perisic at times, but stuck to an onerous task.

John McGinn – 8

A towering display against one of the finest midfield trios in world football. McGinn’s name belongs in the same conversation as Kovacic, Brozovic and Modric, as he proved with a tenacious, classy, all-action performance. Always fighting a losing battle, however.

Callum McGregor – 7

What a moment for the Celtic star; Scotland’s first goal at a major finals since Craig Burley in 1998, and he deserved it for his tireless box-to-box running and willing to break the lines and attack the final third. Bravery and energy in abundance.

Stuart Armstrong – 5

Brought into the side in place of Billy Gilmour and, while the Chelsea teenager’s faultless passing was a hallmark of his play at Wembley, Armstrong’s surrendered possession too often.

Andrew Robertson – 7

No man has attempted more crosses at Euro 2020 than Robertson, and one of his fine deliveries finally paid off when Adams laid the ball back to McGregor to slam home the leveller. Chewed up the yards, as always, and set-pieces were a threat.

Ché Adams – 7

Capable of killing long balls forward sublimely, and that deft touch allowed him to gather possession, bring teammates into the game and launch attacks. Also had a couple of passable digs at goal.

Lyndon Dykes – 6

Held his own in a series of tasty aerial tussles and, as is par for the course for the ex-Livingston man, he ran himself into the ground. However, he barely got a sniff at goal.

SUBS

Scott McKenna (for Hanley, 33) – 5

His introduction to Euro 2020 came in the form of a booking, with the ex-Aberdeen man woefully mis-timing an attempted tackle. Mercifully, he settled after that error but missed a glorious late chance to bag a consolation.

Ryan Fraser (for Armstrong, 70) – 6

Showed a willingness to run at the Croatia defence and fizzed a powerful drive narrowly over the bar. Tried to make things happen as Scotland sought to rally.

Kevin Nisbet (for Adams, 84) – 6

The Hibernian attacker can be proud of playing in each of Scotland’s three fixtures in their first major finals in 23 years.

Nathan Patterson (for O’Donnell, 84) – 6

Handed just his second cap and his first at Euro 2020. Will be a regular in dark blue for many years to come.