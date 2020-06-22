Scot locked in Broughty Ferry ‘limbo’ in plea to return home

A man stranded for three months in Broughty Ferry is appealing for help to get home to Australia.

Calum Ware moved to Oz three years ago and was visiting his relatives in Scotland when Australia suddenly announced on March 19 it was shutting its borders the next day.

The 32-year-old has been living in limbo ever since with his mum Sheila and stepdad Graeme Beddow.

He said: “I hadn’t been back to Scotland since moving to Australia there years ago and was over for two weeks to visit my family.

“I woke up at 8am to numerous messages from friends in Australia asking me if I had seen the news and to get myself back.”

Calum, who has a job as a youth worker in Perth, was left with just six hours to get himself on the last scheduled flight out of Edinburgh.

He said: “The flight was leaving at 2pm and I rushed to Edinburgh airport but couldn’t find a travel agent or get in touch with the airline. With only 20 minutes check in time left I learned the flight was fully booked.

“It was gutting. Driving back on the city bypass, I could see the plane leave the runway.”

After numerous pleas to the Australian Government to return, via politicians and exemptions, Calum says he’s had little or no response.

Although his employers have agreed to hold his job, Calum is ineligible for furlough since he is abroad.

Unlike permanent Australian residents, who can return home if they quarantine for 14 days, skilled visa holders – with very limited exceptions – are barred from entering the country.

In the meantime, Calum, who is only a year away from being granted permanent residency, said he was forced to use his savings to pay rent in Australia.

He said: “This has been a great frustration, added to the uncertainty of no timeline, makes it a very stressful situation personally.

“It’s been made worse by media headlines which say different things. I read that students are being allowed to return in July, while people on temporary visas can go back in July or August.

“Then you read the borders will be shut until 2021.”

Calum has joined a support group called ‘Let’s Come Home’ which is appealing for action to return an estimated 1300 people worldwide back to Australia and New Zealand.

He said: “It’s tough. I miss my friends. I’d like to thank my mum and step-dad for all their support, without it I think I’d be lost.

“I’d also appeal to anyone in Dundee or Tayside in a similar position to myself to please get in touch.”

The group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/591383751735280/?ref=share