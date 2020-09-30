Scorned girlfriend fined for racially abusing woman over Hogmanay kiss

A scorned girlfriend who used Facebook to racially abuse a woman who had kissed her boyfriend on Hogmanay has been fined.

Kerrie Walker hounded the woman with messages and abusive posts between January 1 and March 26 this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Walker said she was going to “hunt down” the woman, who identifies as being African-Scots, before using a racist slur.

It was revealed the woman had been on a night out in Dundee city centre for new year celebrations, where she kissed a man before they went their separate ways.

Despite initially thinking nothing of the smooch, the woman was soon on the receiving end of a barrage of messages from Walker.

A summary of evidence submitted to the court read: “A couple of days later, the witness began receiving Facebook messages from the accused.

“The accused said the man was her boyfriend and vented her anger that the complainer had kissed him.

“The witness apologised to the accused for her part in this and proclaimed her innocence of his relationship status.

“This failed to quell the accused’s anger, however, and she continued to send private messages to the witness and posting publicly via Facebook.”

The woman chose to ignore the posts in the hope that Walker, 34, would eventually desist, but this continued throughout February and March.

Police were contacted after the woman perceived one post to be racially offensive.

Walker was interviewed by officers at Longhaugh Police Office and made full admissions to the posts she had made.

The Finlarig Terrace woman pleaded guilty by letter to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman to suffer fear and alarm by repeatedly posting public statements on Facebook about her, and sending messages to her which included violent threats, abusive remarks and racist remarks.

Sheriff Neil Bowie fined Walker a total of £520.