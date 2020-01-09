Scorned Dundee woman beats up partner and tips over fridge in infidelity-fuelled rage

A scorned lover beat up her partner and trashed his house in a 30 minute rampage after finding out he had gone home with another woman.

Tracey Currie, 32, repeatedly punched and headbutted Steven Band and burst his nose after he boasted of his mistress’s “sexual prowess” when she confronted him at home.

She smashed a television, tipped over a fridge-freezer and shattered a glass oven door, causing a “fairly high” amount of damage.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Currie, of Helmsdale Drive, had been in a relationship with Band for 10 years, and that the pair had been out drinking on January 3.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “Mr Band left the pub and Ms Currie was told he had left with someone else.

“She went to his house at about 2am (on January 4) and he admitted he had been with someone else and that they had had sex.

“This caused her to become infuriated and she began to attack him, striking him repeatedly on the head and body, throwing him to the floor and striking him again on the head.

“The description of the attack was that she destroyed items of property and she continued to attack him and hit him on the face, striking his nose causing it to burst open and bleed.

“She knocked over the fridge-freezer and broke glass panels on the oven.

“This continued for approximately half an hour.”

© DC Thomson

Neighbours heard shouting and swearing as the fight spilled out into the garden of Mr Band’s house in Pitkerro Drive and police were contacted.

When she was arrested and charged, Currie told officers: “It’s my stuff.”

Her solicitor, Theo Finlay, said she “had suspicions” about Band’s infidelity for some time.

“I don’t think it was the shock that he had committed the infidelity (that caused her to lash out),” he said.

“She described him as being quite goading about the sexual prowess of the individual he had left the public house with. And obviously, they had been drinking.

“All the property had been purchased by her as they had lived together there and, upon separation, there was an understanding she would take all the property eventually.”

Currie pled guilty to a charge of assaulting Mr Band to his injury, and to a second charge of behaving in an aggressive manner and damaging property, both on January 4.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond opted to adjourn Currie’s case until January 31 to commission reports.