Scoring winning goal will help Dundee United’s Adrian Sporle cope with any homesick blues

Dundee United’s Adrian Sporle may still be a bit homesick but getting his first goal in the Premiership will help him feel better.

The 25-year-old Argentinian scored what turned out to be the winner as the Tangerines beat St Mirren 2-1 in their Premiership clash at Tannadice on Saturday.

He almost – but not quite – outshone star frontman Lawrence Shankland, who had put the hosts ahead with a brilliant opening volley.

Seven minutes into the second half, Sporle took a clever touch before curling home a right-foot shot inside the Buddies’ crowded penalty box to put he home side two up.

He was used by United manager Micky Mellon is a more advanced role than his usual left-back position, playing to his attacking strengths.

And Sporle certainly didn’t disappoint with what was a composed finish, which also earned him a spot in the SPFL’s team of the week.

More than most players at Tannadice, the coronavirus lockdown has been a considerable challenge for him.

Sporle, from the village of Centenario in Argentina, has been stuck thousands of miles away from his loved ones in a foreign land.

Speaking to DUTV after his winner against Saints, he said: “I am happy in Scotland (but) I am I missing my family.

“I am feeling good at the club, though, and scoring the goal helps.

“I am very happy to get my first goal in the Premiership goal and it was important after we lost three times to win the three points.”

Sporle is slowly but surely proving his value to the Tangerines.

He made his debut in a Betfred Cup game against Hearts at Tynecastle in July of last year but hasn’t always been a starter.

The ex-Atletico Banfield man has made a total of 22 appearances for United – scoring against Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle, Hibs and now St Mirren – but only half of those have seen him line up from kick-off.

Such was the quality of his all-round performance last weekend, however, that Mellon is likely to stick by him for the trip to Hamilton Accies this Saturday.