Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Scores of volunteers join police as search for missing St Andrews man continues

By Neil Henderson
September 19, 2021, 3:02 pm
The search continues in St Andrews for the missing pensioner.
Locals in St Andrews have joined the police as the search for missing pensioner, Paul Johnson enters its fourth day.

Concerns are growing for the wellbeing of the 74-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.

Scores of residents joined forces with police on Sunday as searches of key areas of the town continue.

Just 24 hours earlier volunteers has carried out searches of woodlands, parks and open spaces throughout Saturday.

Extensive search

Much of the volunteer response was also co-ordinated via the Search For Paul Facebook page which and now attracted over 1,500 followers.

Craigtoun Park and the Botanic Gardens were also searched along with beaches, golf courses and caravan sites.

Searches were conducted at a number of local beauty spots including the Botanic Gardens and Craigtoun Park.

However, despite the efforts, the missing man’s whereabouts remains a mystery.

Mr Johnson left his home in the Hay Fleming Avenue area of St Andrews at around 10pm on Wednesday September 15.

Missing 74-year-old, Paul Johnson.

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and mustard coloured walking trousers.

He was also wearing walking boots and has two hearing aids.

Last known sighting

Police say inquiries have now established he was seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday in Hepburn Gardens in the Lawhead Road East area, also in St Andrews.

However, no further sighting has been confirmed.

Hepburn Gardens, where Mr Johnson was last seen.

As efforts continued on the ground, a police helicopter and two light aircraft also  conducted an aerial sweep of the St Andrews coastline.

In addition, members of RRI Scotland, a specialist search and rescue dog team conducted an extensive search of West Sands beach.

Police appeal

Hundreds of ‘missing’ posters have also been distributed throughout St Andrews in the hope of bringing fresh information.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Police Scotland said: “It is completely out of character for Paul to be out of contact with family for as long as this and we are growing increasingly concerned about his wellbeing as time passes.

“It is believed he left home to go for a walk but has not returned home.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Paul at any time since 10pm on Wednesday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Family thank volunteers

Posting on social media, the family of the missing man thanked those who had given up their time to assist in search.

Andrew Johnson, son of the the missing man, said: “On behalf of the family we would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who is helping in the search for dad.

“The situation is clearly extremely serious, everything you are doing is a massive help.

“Thank you and please join us in praying for a positive outcome.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 