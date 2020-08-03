Scores of people turn up for meeting against Piperdam development plans

More than 80 people turned up to meeting to raise objections to plans for a new tourism business in Piperdam.

A planning application has been submitted by Forest Energy Scotland Ltd to build a farmhouse, café and restaurant at Fowlis.

The plans provoked the ire of nearby Piperdam Leisure and Golf resort, where the newly-formed Piperdam Action Group held a residents’ meeting on Thursday night.

A spokesman said: “We were gobsmacked at the turn out – we only expected maybe 20 people to turn up – and the overwhelming feeling was that people would be putting in objections.

“The whole point here is that this all could have been avoided if the developer had submitted plans which required a pre-application consultation. All our issues could have been discussed.”

The group said that most concerns centred on environmental issues, especially noise.

“It’s tolerable from the existing Piperdam establishment but this new business is too close to houses,” the spokesman said.

“We wouldn’t have objections to a farm house and cafe but this is much more – if you add the restaurant and outdoor areas, it comes to 320 seats.

“There are around 10 houses that are just a stone’s throw away from outdoor seating.“

“The entrance is also too close to a blind bend, with no pedestrian access at all and already we have problems with people hammering up that road at 80 mph.

However, Philip Mulholland, co-director of Forest Energy Ltd, said that while valid issues would be discussed as part of the planning process, many concerns had been fuelled by propaganda.

He refuted that houses were a “stone’s throw” away from the proposed development and said the site’s entrance on the A923 was “way further west than the blind bend”.

In addition, the site plans were deliberately designed to minimise noise.

He added: “My plans are 0.3 hectares less than the two hectare threshold for consultation – I could understand if it was 1.99 hectares.

“The group is complaining about the size of my proposed development, yet want it to be bigger? You can’t do that – sizes of car parks, for example, are dictated by the planning department, it’s not something a developer can decide on.”