Scores of people turn out for the funeral of legendary Groucho’s boss Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie

Scores of people have turned out for the funeral of Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

Hundreds of mourners were expected at the service at Dundee Crematorium after the music guru, who co-founded and ran the Groucho’s music shop for decades, died last month.

Guests included singer and former Danny Wilson frontman Gary Clark and Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes.

His family had requested that attendees dress with “a degree of flamboyance” at his own request, with many forgoing the traditional dark mourning colours for bright T-shirts and casual clothes.

Groucho’s had earlier thanked wellwishers on its Facebook page for the “overwhelming response” to the news of Breeks’ death.

It said: “The boss man has left some very big shoes to fill but we will continue to do our best to bring you the kind of second hand record experience Dundee deserves, and which Alastair has delivered since day 1 in 1976.”