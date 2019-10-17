Scooters given free to Angus charity following ‘mix-up’ with online retailer

Christmas has come early for a children’s charity after a mix-up almost stopped it from delivering presents to scores of needy kids.

The Angus Toy Appeal had placed an order for 50 scooters from online retailer Very to go to deprived youngsters this Christmas.

However, organisers were left perplexed when the order was refused, and it later emerged the website had suspected it was fraudulent.

UPDATE 🤗🤗. WE WILL BE RECEIVING 50 SCOOTERS FREE OF CHARGE FROM VERY – thanking everyone for your continued support… Posted by Angus Toy Appeal on Tuesday, 15 October 2019

After the charity complained, the firm has now supplied all 50 scooters free of charge.

Sharon Spink, pictured, chairwoman of the appeal, said: “It’s fantastic. I’m really pleased and it now gives us an extra £700 to spend.”

A spokesman for Shop Direct, which operates the website, said: “We’ve contacted the charity to say sorry to them and the children they support for the service failures they experienced.

“We’ve sent the entire order free of charge to make up for the inconvenience.

“We’re also looking into the circumstances surrounding this case to make sure the same mistakes aren’t repeated.”