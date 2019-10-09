Scone Palace promises a week of thrills and chills at Halloween ‘fright-fest’

Scone Palace is to be transformed into a a Halloween fright-fest later this month.

Opening on October 25 and running nightly until October 31, Spirits of Scone will offer visitors the ultimate spooky experience.

The hour-long outdoor walking route will lead visitors through the grounds and will include a makeup station, a “tipi of terror” for ghostly storytelling and a selection of hot food.

Stephen Branigan, Head of Palace and Events, said: “Gather together your most fearless friends for a chilling visit to Scone Palace this Halloween, and we’ll take you on a terrifying tour as you’ve never experienced before!”

Fancy dress is also encouraged.

Spirits of Scone is not suitable for young children and teenagers under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

Find out more and book tickets here.