Scissor Sisters star Ana Matronic and comedian Phill Jupitus to appear at Dundee Uni festival

Comedians, musicians, TV hosts and a newspaper editor or two are set to explore what the future could look like in a festival running next week.

As part of Dundee University’s 2019 Festival of the Future, venues across the city will host talks, shows and panels for people of all ages, exploring matters of science, art and culture in the years ahead.

Among the headline acts appearing in Dundee this year are Phill Jupitus and Scissor Sisters frontwoman Ana Matronic, who will discuss “transhumanism” – ways human beings might evolve using technology – and also perform a DJ set at the V&A.