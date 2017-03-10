A Dundee University expert will explore the science behind breastfeeding at the next Café Science event.

The introduction of milk substitutes has led to a huge decline in breastfeeding rates worldwide. This has resulted in heated debates about public health, nutrition, attachment, sexuality and choice.

Professor Mary Renfrew, from the school of nursing and midwifery, will be at Avery & Co on Monday at 7pm to talk about these issues.

Professor Renfrew said: “Babies have been breastfed since the dawn of the human race. However, since the early 20th Century artificial substitutes have been manufactured and advertised as just as good. I will use science to open up this debate and throw light on the wide range of very different arguments.”

Café Science was launched in January 2008. The free monthly events are informal discussions led by local researchers that allow members of the public the opportunity to learn more about science.