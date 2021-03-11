Sci-fi stars from Doctor Who and Sabrina the Teenage Witch donate personal prizes to CHAS

Sci-fi stars have been donating personal pop culture prizes to raise money for CHAS at the charity’s annual comic, TV and movie convention.

The Kinross-based children’s hospice charity will be auctioning off exclusive gifts, including a Men in Black dressing gown from Emma Thompson and a personalised video message from Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joe Hart.

The organisers of the CHAS Capital Sci-Fi Con 2021 will also raffle off a signed Doctor Who script donated by former timelord Peter Capaldi from the series 10 finale, The Doctor Falls.

The Scottish actor said: “I hope it helps raise lots of vital funds for CHAS, an incredible charity that helps so many vulnerable children and their families across Scotland.”

Now in its sixth year, the annual fundraiser will be held virtually in 2021 but will still feature a host of celebrity stars including Star Wars actors Arti Shah, Charlotte Louise and Dee Tails.

A Wonder Woman panel talk will feature Scottish-born actress Lilly Aspell, who played Young Diana (Gal Gadot) in Wonder Woman 2017 and Wonder Women 1984.

The annual convention has raised £312,000 for the charity since its inception in 2016.

Fiona Leslie, senior community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We are incredibly excited about this year’s Virtual Capital Sci-Fi Con and so privileged and grateful to have so many wonderful stars supporting this amazing event once again.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the main organiser, Keith Armour, and his team of volunteers for making this year’s Con happen despite all the challenges of a global pandemic.

“I would urge all sci-fi fans out there to get their tickets now for what is sure to be a fantastic, fun event and help support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

Mr Armour said: “I would like to thank all our volunteers also all our supporters as, without them, we simply wouldn’t be able to raise as much money as we do for CHAS.”

Tickets cost £3 for full day access to Saturday’s event and can be purchased via the Capital Sci-Fi Con website here.

Fans can also buy tickets for two separate events being run by CHAS alongside the Con – a Ghostbusters virtual panel talk on Friday March 12 and a Disney panel talk on Saturday March 13.