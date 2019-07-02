Dundee schools who have suffered the death of pupils unveil new life-saving equipment

Two Dundee schools with a tragic link have been presented with life-saving defibrillator machines.

Relatives of two former pupils helped unveil the equipment at their old schools during poignant ceremonies at Blackness Primary and Harris Academy.

Lynsey McLaren, principal teacher at Blackness Primary, said: “We decided to raise money to buy a heart-start machine.

“But it’s been so difficult to try and get all the money in and it was only when we got in touch with Bill Spence at St John’s Ambulance that everything was pulled together.”

Paula Rattray’s brother Sam died aged just 19 in 2012.

Paula, 17, was on hand to help unveil the life-saving equipment during ceremonies at both schools last week and admitted the family were still coming to terms with their loss.

She said: “It was so sudden and in a split-second he was gone.

“I was in the transition between P6 and P7 at the time it happened and all I can remember is the shock.

“I was with my pal Lindsey Gordon and had just got home when the phone call came.

“No one knew what happened apart from that Sam had a fit. He had left Harris Academy and was working in Dundee’s BT call centre.”

Harris Academy pupil Yusef Abubake, was only 12 years old when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing football at an after school club in 2013.

His death devastated his mum Alison, 55, who has since set up the Yusef Abubaker Memorial Trust in his memory.

She said: “Yusef was very active. He played a lot of sports like football and tennis.

“It’s not something we knew anything about until it happened to us.

“It’s very thoughtful of the school to raise money for a defibrillator and there is a need for them in every city.

“Having them here will hopefully mean no other family has to go through what we have experienced and lives can be saved.”

Mr Spence, a volunteer with St John’s Ambulance, said: “There’s a lot of public interest in defibrillators. We’ve more planned for the area.”