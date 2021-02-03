Phased return to schools for pupils welcomed by groups across the city

Children’s charities across Dundee have broadly welcomed news of a phased return to classrooms for pupils later this month.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement yesterday afternoon, adding she is hopeful of a “careful and gradual easing” of wider lockdown measures in March.

Subject to Covid-19 case numbers, nursery children and pupils in P1-3 will return to school on February 22.

Senior pupils who are required to complete practical work to complete National Qualifications will also be able to attend school on a part-time basis.

Laurie Matthew, manager of Dundee-based charity 18 and Under, said: “Lockdown still continues to affect the mental health of young people and for those who are currently being abused at home things continue to be extremely difficult.

“School and friendships outside of an abusive home are essential to abused young people and even if they do not disclose abuse, which most do not, getting respite from home is vital to them.”

She added: “Hopefully the opening of schools to younger children heralds the beginning of a return to school for all children soon as safely possible.”

‘It’s been a tough time for everyone’

Mary O’Connor, Dundee representative of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, said the move was a step in the right direction.

The mum-of-four, whose youngest child in P2 will be among the first to return to class, said this lockdown had been difficult for children and families

She said: “Teachers have had more time to prepare this time, we have found it a lot more structured, but it isn’t easy when you have both parents trying to work at home as well.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone but we are all in the same boat.”

Meanwhile, Children 1st is asking parents and carers to share their views about a range of options including the chance for some or all school pupils to repeat a school year.

‘Exhausted and worried’

Mary Glasgow, chief executive, said: “Parents and carers are telling Children 1st Parentline and our local services that they are finding this second lockdown much harder.

“Many are exhausted and worried that their children and young people are showing signs of deep distress.

“While today’s announcement will provide some relief for parents of younger children, it will clearly be some time before all children are fully back at school.

“Much of the debate about a full return to schooling has been about children catching up with their learning but the science of brain development tells us children cannot learn effectively if they are anxious and struggling to cope.”

The announcement was criticised by teachers’ union EIS which said a blended learning model – where pupils go to school part-time and learn at home – would have allowed physical distancing.

‘Unnecessary risk for staff and pupils’

General secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The EIS believes that a blended learning model would be a safer strategy to deploy and we would need to see strong scientific evidence to justify the government’s approach.

“Frankly, in the absence of such evidence, this model creates unnecessary risk for staff and pupils.”

City council children and families convener Stewart Hunter described the announcement as “extremely good news” but urged everyone to stick with the rules to ensure it happens.

“I know this has been an extremely difficult time for families across the city and I would like to thank them for their efforts,” the Strathmartine councillor said.

“Staff have been working hard to communicate with families across the period of closures, and they will get in touch about return details when these become available.

“Families of pupils in P4-7 and S1-3 classes will also receive communications about the continuation of remote learning beyond February 22.

Further information will be provided through nurseries, schools and the council website in due course.

Parents and carers can complete the Children 1st survey at www.children1st.org.uk