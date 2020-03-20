School’s out for summer: Coronavirus forces classrooms to be shut potentially until end of year

Every school in Dundee will close tomorrow as coronavirus tightens its grip on the country.

The announcement to shut every school was made yesterday afternoon by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and there are fears they might not re-open before the end of the school year, meaning children could not see the inside of a classroom until August.]

Ms Sturgeon tweeted this morning to say she was “thinking of all the children having their last day at school for a while” – and reminded them to wash their hands to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Thinking of all the children having their last day at school for a while. I so wish we weren’t having to do this – but it is essential to help us reduce the impact of #coronavirus. So to all young people – keep studying, but also have some fun (& don’t forget to wash your hands!) — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 20, 2020

Dundee City Council moved swiftly into action after drawing up contingency plans earlier for such a decision and resources will be made available for children to continue their schooling at home.

Councillor Stewart Hunter is the council’s children and families service convener and he said: “Dundee City Council has been making preparations for schools to be closed for some time

“And we are making sure that resources are available for children to continue their learning at home.

“While we are awaiting the full details of these closures, we are looking at a number of ways to support pupils with their education.

“Homework packs for primary pupils and online resources for secondary pupils are being made available, while we are making full use of the online Glow system.”

He added: “We will particularly be putting in place measures to support pupils who are due to sit exams, vulnerable young people and children of emergency service workers.

“We understand that this announcement will have childcare implications for many families across the city and we are working hard to help them through this extremely challenging time.

“Further details will follow in due course.”

Deputy First Minister and education secretary John Swinney will make a statement today in the Scottish Parliament with more details of the closures including how vulnerable children can retain access to free meals plus the impact on key workers such as doctors and nurses.

The first minister said the closure of 2,500 schools, with 700,000 pupils, was”inevitable” due to the growing spread of coronavirus.

She said: “At this stage, I cannot promise that they (schools) will reopen before the summer holidays.

“As people do the right thing and follow the advice to self isolate or to isolate as a household, more and more schools are approaching a point where they have lost too many staff to continue as normal.”

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Catherine Calderwood, insisted closing schools will help prevent further transmission of the virus.

And Ms Sturgeon added that she was determined to ensure that children who receive free school meals still get one.

But she said it was not yet clear how that will work across Scotland as there will “not necessarily be a one-size-fits-all approach”.

The decision to announce school closures yesterday was to help give parents time to organise child minding issues.

