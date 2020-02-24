Schools in Angus and Perthshire close as wintry weather hits Tayside

Schools in Angus and Perth & Kinross have been forced to close as severe winter weather hits the area.

Glenlyon Primary, in rural Perthshire, and Tannadice and Isla primaries in Angus have sent pupils home for the day as freezing conditions continue, following a weather warning in place since the early hours.

Glenlyon PS closing early due to severe weather. — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 24, 2020

The yellow weather warning for snow from forecasters at the Met Office is in place across most of Scotland until 10pm tonight.

As well as warning of disruption to travel, there are also fears some rural communities could be “cut off” if there is a period of heavy snow.

There are also warnings that telephone signals could be affected.

Isla Primary School closed pm only. More details at https://t.co/iEHgDAxuol — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) February 24, 2020

Both Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland have both warned motorists to be wary of the icy conditions.

Dundee has escaped most of the icy weather, with forecasters predicting the temperature will remain around 4C today in the city.