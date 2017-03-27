Schools in Dundee are set for upgrades worth nearly £800,000 this year.

Councillors are expected to give plans for £796,457 in renovations to city schools the green light when the city development committee meets next week.

If given the go ahead, a variety of different structural upgrades could be delivered to city primary and secondary schools.

The works are set to be carried out between June and October.

Ancrum Road Primary is in line for a windows upgrade totalling £156,732 while Clepington Primary is set to see £301,149 worth of windows replacements.

Other schools in line for improvements are Glebelands, Rockwell and Forthill primaries.

Stewart Hunter, children and families services committee convener, said: “Since we came into office we have spent more than £155 million building new schools and upgrading and refurbishing our existent schools.

“It is important that we ensure that staff and pupils are in a safe learning environment.

“Some of the improvements we are looking to approve include replacing windows. This means, as well as keeping schools warmer, it helps us reduce our energy costs.

“While this has seen some criticism in the last week, I firmly believe this is the right thing to do.

“We are committed to ensuring our schools meet the highest standards for our young people and staff and this is just the latest investment in our schools.”

Other proposed improvements include the fire doors being replaced at Glebelands Primary — at a cost of £73,175 — while the council is also set to shell out £105,871 on a domestic hot water installation at Rockwell Primary.

Harris Academy’s Elliot Road sports pavilion has been earmarked to receive a toilet and shower upgrade costing £17,084.

Ss Peter and Paul Primary is set to see fire doors replaced at a cost of £23,037 with six corridor double fire doors installed.

Roof coverings over Forthill Primary’s tower block are set to be renewed at a cost of £119,409.

The proposed improvements, which are recommended for approval by the council’s head of design and property, will go before councillors on Monday.