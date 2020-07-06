Schools in Tayside and Fife bid farewell to class of 2020 leavers in special ways

School leavers who missed out on end-of-term ceremonies, parties and prize-givings have been bid farewell in unique fashion.

Parents and schools ensured that the class of 2020 who missed out on their final weeks of primary and secondary school was given a special send off.

Among the many schools to mark the occasion was Lundin Mill Primary School in Fife, whose parent council had the leavers piped from the school grounds.

Youngsters were applauded as their procession went through Lundin Links, Leven, to the common, where they were gifted with French dictionaries for secondary school.

Parent council treasurer Carla Gold, whose daughter Faryl was among the P7s said: “Traditionally the kids are piped out of the classroom on their last day and obviously because of Covid-19 and the lockdown they’ve not been able to do that this year so we thought we might go a bit bigger and pipe them from the school to the common.

“I’m glad we had a chance to do this, even though the weather wasn’t very kind.”

Faryl said it had been challenging being parted from her classmates and was delighted to be reunited with them.

She said: “I’m feeling so happy because I have managed to see some of my friends again who I didn’t see through whole period of lockdown.”

On the last day of term at Tayview Primary School pupils were cheered and applauded by staff as they walked through an archway of balloons and were presented with a parting gift.

Head teacher of the Dundee school, Dawn Archibald, said: “Having had all these weeks of lockdown we really felt it was vitally important to mark the occasion for our P7s and not let them disappear off into the sunset without us having some form of closure and celebration with them.”

Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, welcomed its high achievers into school to collect their prizes and say goodbye to their teachers.

Headteacher Karen Tough said: “We were really sorry we weren’t able to give our P7 pupils the usual end of term send-off, but happy that we were at least able to congratulate our prize winners personally on their achievements and hand over their shields – at an acceptable distance of course.

“It is very sad that our P7 pupils’ time at Langlands was cut short and that they missed out on the usual end of term leavers’ show, the school trip to Dalguise and, of course, the annual prizegiving.”

“Despite this, we hope they will move on to the next step of their education with fond memories of their time at Langlands and wish them all well.”