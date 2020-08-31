Schoolchildren reminded to take their face masks for first day of new rule

Pupils have been reminded to pack their face masks in their schoolbags this morning.

A requirement for face coverings to be worn in parts of secondary schools and on school buses comes into force.

All staff and pupils are asked to wear coverings in secondary school corridors and confined communal areas, including toilets, where physical distancing is difficult.

On school transport, the new guidance from the Scottish Government applies to everyone aged five and over.

Dundee City Council issued a reminder to city pupils, but acknowledged that some will be unable to wear a face covering for good reason.

Children and families services convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I would urge staff and pupils to play their part by following this new guidance where it applies to them.

“This is a change to the previous recommendation around schools and school transport, but it is being made for serious safety reasons as we try to deal with a series health emergency.

“There was a huge effort made to ensure our schools were ready for opening and I am sure this will be reflected in the approach towards this new guidance.”

Union support

The guidance has been welcomed by local union representatives.

Peter Thorburn, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association Dundee district secretary, said: “We would encourage everyone to help protect others and themselves by following the guidance set out by the Scottish Government.”

David Baxter, EIS Dundee local association secretary said: “The use of face coverings in these circumstances is a sensible and appropriate step to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading through school communities.

“The EIS endorses this measure and would also like to remind members that effective physical distancing is still the best means of reducing the risk of Covid-19 spread in schools.”

Pupils have been advised to bring their own face coverings to school, store them in a washable bag or container which can be sealed when it not in use and either wash or dispose of them, depending on the type, at the end of each day.

Face coverings can be as simple as a scarf, snood or other piece of cloth, and schools in the Dundee area will have a limited supply of coverings available.