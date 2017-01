Four schoolchildren were taken to hospital after they allegedly mistook cocaine for sherbet.

Police were called to Broadstone Middle School in Dorset after reports pupils had taken a white powder, mistakenly thinking it was sweets, on January 3.

Four students were taken to hospital but allowed home after checks.

A 32-year-old man from Bournemouth has now been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is currently on police bail pending further inquiries.