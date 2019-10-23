Schoolboy taken to Ninewells following crash outside Dundee primary school

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Ninewells following a road traffic collision outside a Dundee primary school.

The incident happened outside St Andrews Primary on Leonards Place shortly after 3pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed Police Scotland were looking into the matter after the child suffered cuts and abrasions.

He added: “Police are investigating and the school has been in contact with the pupil’s family.”

Parents living nearby said they were aware of the incident as the school was coming out.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Around 3.25pm on Monday October 21, a road traffic collision happened outside St Andrews Primary School in St Leonards Place, Dundee.

“A 10-year-old boy was in collision with a car.

“The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for cuts and abrasions.”