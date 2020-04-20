School workers in Dundee help the fight against coronavirus with special visors

Staff at Dundee schools have stepped up to produce PPE for frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The design and technology department at Broughty Ferry’s Grove Academy has already produced hundreds of laminate visors which defend people against infection from Covid-19.

Teachers from St John’s and Harris Academy have helped to make the protective equipment and have donated lasers which help during the process.

Jack Waghorn, head of the technology and design department at Grove Academy, said: “Every single part of it has been positive.

“When you take the masks and delivery them to where they’re needed, that’s the best part of it.”

The school are now producing around 80 visors a day, with plans to increase production to around 200 per day.

The project began last Thursday and so far over 500 visors have been produced by the staff.

They were originally meant for nursing homes, but the school have now expanded and began sending masks to hospitals as well as home carers.

Mr Waghorn added: “My wife is a frontline worker and she was just horrified at the lack of PPE she had.

“Me and a teacher at St John’s started looking at it early last week. A few schools in England have been doing the same thing. The feedback on how they’re working has been really good as well.

“Every member of the department has been doing their bit. We have staff in two at a time to help produce the masks.”

The teachers plan to continue producing the masks for as long as they are needed.

Members of the public have also come forward to help the school’s efforts.

Mr Waghorn said: “We’re looking for acrylic and laminate.

“The lovely thing is that people are saying that they’ll buy the materials for us.

“We’ve already had some people buying laminate and sending it to the school. We had a delivery of it the other day.”

Grove’s science department has also helped to protect those who are at risk of catching the virus by donating sets of protective goggles to Ninewells.

