School water cooler restrictions prompt reassurances over drinking water supply

Concerns over restricted access to water coolers and fountains in schools have met with assurances that drinking water is available for children.

Many schools advised pupils to bring filled water bottles as part of measures to reduce the risk of infection from Covid-19.

But there were reports of limited access to water coolers and claims this left some youngsters unable to top up.

Levenmouth Academy said its water coolers were out of use until it received clearance last Friday, while pupils of Tayview Primary School, in Dundee, were advised before last week’s return there were no facilities to refill bottles.

Fife Council insisted drinking water was available, as did Perth and Kinross Council. Dundee City Council said it would provide bottled water.

Bailey-Lee Robb, Scottish Youth Parliament member for Cowdenbeath, spoke out on the issue after hearing of several schools where access to water for refilling bottles was a problem.

Despite insistence from authorities pupils had access to drinking water, he said: “People on the ground are saying ‘no, we have not’.”

The former Lochgelly High School pupil said it was vital children and young people were able to top up bottles throughout the day.

He said: “They could, like me, have a medical condition. I would go through at least two-and-a-half litres of water a day at school.

“Some pupils have PE four times a week and it’s all fine and well taking a 500ml water bottle but if you have PE first thing in the morning, that’s it gone.

“If it’s a hot day pupils will be expected to buy a bottle of water, so the water cooler situation is putting the cost of a school day up.”

The Children and Young People’s Commissioner of Scotland, Bruce Adamson, wrote to the Scottish Government urging it to provide clarity to schools to ensure access to water, which he said was a human right.

His office also told parents to complain to their head teacher if access was denied.

Since schools returned in Scotland last week, we've had a lot of calls into our advice line about children being denied access to fresh water at school. We've written a FAQ about what to do if this is happening to you or a child you know:

However, head of education Shelagh McLean said Fife Council had considered how drinking water could be provided safely.

She said: “Our risk assessment includes how we’ll make sure there is drinking water throughout the day, for example allocated slots for each class under supervision.

“Water coolers are available, as normal, with measures in place, according to the individual school, to ensure availability, safe use and cleaning.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said all schools in the region had adequate access to drinking water.

He said: “We have changed the use of water fountains so that pupils do not drink from them directly but are used only to fill bottles instead.

“Some schools have limited the number of fountains to assist with cleaning and hygiene measures, and some schools are operating a staff fill procedure.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed bottled water would be provided to schools.

Angus Council has also been approached for comment.