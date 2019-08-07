School uniform pop-up shop extended as more Angus parents use recycling service

A free school uniform pop-up shop that helps Angus parents struggling to clothe their children has been extended to meet a growing demand.

The project, run by members of St Margaret’s Church in Forfar, was initially set up for the town’s three primary schools.

It now supplies new or nearly new clothes for pupils at Forfar Academy, Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir, and primary schools in Letham, Kirriemuir, Glamis and Inverarity.

Last year it handed out 2,000 items of clothing from the church hall.

Leaders say the scheme is breaking down the stigma of relying on support during a difficult time, while supporting people who want to recycle good clothing rather than send it to landfill.

The success of the Forfar project has now been replicated in Monifieth and Arbroath, a move welcomed by the Rev Maggie Hunt of St Margaret’s.

She said: “We have thousands of items, not just shirts, trousers, shorts, dresses, hats and scarves, but lunch boxes and juice bottles – everything needed to kit a child out for school.

“We also have winter coats, all of which are handed out free of charge.

“Most of it is good as new, which has been laundered, but there are some new, unworn items still with labels on.”

This is the fifth year the group has run the shop.

“The people of Forfar have taken this on as their own,” the Rev Hunt said.

“I have been in touch with Monifieth Parish Church, who are doing a pop-up shop, and have been in touch with Martin Fair at St Andrew’s in Arbroath, so this is beginning to spread.”

The Forfar shop is running from 10am-noon until August 10 and again on August 12 and 13.